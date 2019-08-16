Home

Frederick Garner

Frederick Garner Obituary
Frederick Garner, 81, of Circleville passed away on August 15, 2019. He was born on August 1, 1938 in Circleville to Nelson and Maisy (Draise) Garner. He was an Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Trudel (Wagner) Garner.
Frederick Garner is survived by his daughter, Sylvia (Thomas) Binkley, grandson, Thomas Michael Binkley II, and great-grandchildren Mikala Nicole and Nyla Samantha.
Cremation has been observed. Wellman Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
