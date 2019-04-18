Garnett Ann Lawson, age 62, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 in the comfort of her home. She was born August 21, 1956 to her parents, Harry Sr. and Anna Elizabeth (Tomlinson) Ramsey in Circleville, Ohio. Garnett married Charles Lawson on November 15, 1974 and they enjoyed 45 years of a wonderful marriage together.

She was a woman with a talent for the arts, her family sharing that she once decorated an entire room by drawing and painting free-hand horse heads on the walls. She loved her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Garnett is preceded in death by her parents; her uncles, Bill and Ray Tomlinson; her mother-in-law, Mildred Shepherd; her father-in-law, Robert Lawson; her sister-in-law, Norma Shepherd; her aunt Grace (Fred) Garvey; her sisters-in- law, Penny and Sharon Ramsey; her uncle John Ramsey Sr., and her aunt Meechie Tomlinson.

Left to mourn her passing is her devoted husband, Charles Lawson; her daughters, Betty Jo (Jim) Boyer and Charlie Jo (Jason Woolever) Lawson; her grandchildren, Tiffany (D.J.) Rutherford, Elijah Lawson, Nicole Conrad, Katie Conrad, Jesse Woolever and Jon Paul Woolever; her great-grandchildren, Payton and Charles Rutherford; her brothers, Butch Tomlinson, Harry Ramsey Jr., Larry and Rick Ramsey; her uncle, Junior Tomlinson; her cousin, Wayne Tomlinson; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 E. Main St., Circleville, on Monday, April 22 from 4 to 7pm. Per Garnett's wishes, cremation will take place with burial following at Forest Cemetery at a later date.

Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 19, 2019