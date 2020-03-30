|
|
Garry Paul Van Pelt, 60, of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at University Hospital Elyria Medical Center in Elyria, Ohio.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1960 in Lockburn, Ohio to the late Philip B. and Joyce M. (Holman) Van Pelt.
Garry was employed with R & L Carrier as a city dispatcher for 31 years. He liked to watch Nascar, football, the history and the military channels and enjoyed camping and riding his motorcycle. Garry was a true family man and will be deeply missed by those who loved and knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Linda L. (Hall) Van Pelt, who he married on Aug. 28, 1982; children, Megan L. (Kyle) Smith, Andrew P. Van Pelt and Dustin K. Van Pelt;two grandchildren, Leighton L. Smith and Jaxtyn K. Van Pelt; siblings, Charles (Robin) Van Pelt and Cindy Wickline; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private family services will be held. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 31, 2020