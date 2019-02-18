|
Gary Chaffin, 71, of Circleville, passed away February 18. He was born October 9, 1947 in Kingston, Ohio to Lloyd and Georgia (Arledge) Chaffin.
He was retired from Scioto Coca Cola Bottlers and Kenworth. He was a Vietnam Army veteran.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Chaffin; mother, Georgia McKenzie; and step-mom, Shirley Jean Chaffin.
Gary is survived by his children Ronald and Teresa Chaffin; grandchildren, Ciara Myers and Mercedes Stiltner, brothers, George, Lloyd and Danny Chaffin and sisters, Debra (Jim) Good and Brenda (Paul) King.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 21 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to James Cancer Center.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 19, 2019