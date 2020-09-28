Gary Edward White, 81, passed quietly onto his heavenly life with God on Tuesday, Sept.22, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

Gary was born in Dexter, Ohio, on March 3, 1939.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Buryl and Evelyn White.

Anita, his wife of 29 years, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

Gary is survived by his son and daughters, Kimberly (Darrick) Richey, Ocala Florida, Pamela (Jeff) Grimm, Largo, Florida, John (Pam) White, Rutland, Ohio and Amanda Ramage, Circleville, Ohio.

In addition, he is survived by his nine grandchildren, Vera Barnes (Brady Rehberg), Michelle (David) Watson, Stark, Florida, Robert (Mitch) Grimm, Samantha Grimm, Glouster, Ohio, Johnny White, Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Evan White, Rutland, Ohio, Sharaya White, Columbus, Ohio, Teyha and Wayland Ramage, Middleport, Ohio; and 11 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Chelyen, Dustin, Mallorie, John, Mary Jane, Sean, Wyatt, Jaxson, Brendyn, and Wyatt Sebastian.

Gary graduated in 1957 from Eastbank High School, in East Bank, West Virginia. He attended West Virginia Technical College in Montgomery, West Virginia to pursue a degree in Engineering. He later went to work for DuPont in Circleville, Ohio and retired after 35 years of service. He was the President of the Prairie Township/Lincoln Village Jaycees in Columbus, Ohio for many years, in addition to being a former member of the Free Masons. He and his wife were active members of the Cornerstone Church in Circleville, Ohio.

Gary will be dearly missed by his family and friends. His life will be celebrated at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home, at 590 East Main Street, Pomeroy, Ohio.

Visiting hours will be on Friday, Oct. 2, from 5:30-8:30, with the funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 11.

Gary will be interred beside his wife, Anita, at Meigs Memory Gardens.







