Gary L. Fortner, 74 of Ashville, Ohio passed away at home Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Gary was born July 22, 1944 to the late Charles Wm. "Bill" and Pearl (Fausnaugh) Fortner in Circleville.



Gary was a member of the last graduating class in 1962 from Ashville High School and had owned and operated, along with his brother, Chet, Fortner Auto Supply.



Gary was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, 32° Mason of Groveport Lockbourne Lodge, Aladdin Shrine and numerous fraternal organizations. He was a retired Volunteer EMT/Firefighter from Harrison Township Fire Department and enjoyed going to make coffee at South Bloomfield Speedway.



Gary is survived by wife of 54 years, Gretchen K. (Hott) Fortner; daughters, Penny (Chris) Dawson of Ashville, Patricia (Thomas) Schindler of Columbus and Pearl (Everett) Thompson of Dublin; grandchildren, Stevie, Caleb, Eva, Ella, Audrey, and Isaac; great-grandson, Jayce; brother, Chester (Arlene) Fortner and William Fortner of Ashville; and numerous nephews and nieces.



Gary is preceded in death by sister-in-law, Patricia.



Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a Masonic Service at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 5 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103. Funeral Service will be Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. at Village Chapel Church, 30 Circleville Ave., Ashville, with Pastor Ty Myers and Pastor Kevin Pees officiating. Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery in Ashville.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Zion United Methodist Church, 42 Plum St. Ashville, OH 43103 or ASHAC, 1801 Gateway Circle, Grove City, OH 43123.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Zion United Methodist Church, 42 Plum St. Ashville, OH 43103 or ASHAC, 1801 Gateway Circle, Grove City, OH 43123.