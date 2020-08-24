1/1
Gary M. Owens
On Aug. 21, 2020, Gary Michael Owens, at 67 years old, left this life all too soon.
He leaves behind his wife, best friend and love of his life Christi; son, Ben (Molly); and daughter, Dani. He also leaves his sister, Lois (Mike) Thompson; sisters-in-law, Barb (Mark) Kleshinski and Karen (Michael) Reitz; nephews, Nathan and John Kleshinski; niece, Maggie (Zach) Wells; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Virginia Owens; brother, Walter Jr.; nephew, Mike Temple; and in-laws, Bill and Fran Lockett.
Gary was born in Steubenville, Ohio. He graduated from Circleville High School and attended Ohio State University. He retired from Nationwide Financial in Columbus, Ohio in 2010. He enjoyed life outside as much as possible; gardening, hiking and biking. Christi joined him in retirement in 2013. They relocated to their beautiful mountain home in North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The National Park Foundation or a charity of your choice.
To honor his wishes, Gary will be cremated without a service.



Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2020.
