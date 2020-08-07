Gene A. Miller, 79, of Amanda, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at his home.
He was born Dec. 13, 1940 and was the son of the late Marvin and Belva (Julian) Miller.
Gene was a 1958 graduate of Amanda High School. He served on the Amanda Clearcreek High School Hall of Fame Committee and was on the county championship basketball team and that team was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was a farmer and formerly worked for Tom Gobel Well Drilling and Harmon and Tremblay Construction Company. Gene was an EMT who worked for the Amanda Township Emergency Services for numerous years.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Shirley (McHale) Miller; daughters, Michelle (Ken) Dille, Melissa (Norm) Tremblay; grandchildren, Tara, Chase, Brittany, Brice, Ashley and Kylie; great grandchildren, Mia, Amado, Sloane and Oliver; one brother and one sister and numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Vicki (Steve) Cordle and Pat (Ernie) Andrews and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Buck and Peggy McHale .
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at Amanda Township Cemetery with Rev. Julian Taggart officiating.
A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda.
The family would like memorial contributions to Amanda Clearcreek Pay to Play in care of Kingston National Bank in Gene's memory.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
.