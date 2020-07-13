Gene Allen Welsh, 79, passed from his earthy home to his eternal home on Friday, July 10, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 21, 1940 in South Bloomfield to Lawrence Jay and Lucille Welsh who are both deceased.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ira Roese; and brothers, Gerald Welsh, Richard Welsh, Lawrence Welsh and Ronnie Welsh; and sisters Betty Bilek and Karen Sullivan.
Gene is survived by his wife, Barbara (Dean) Welsh, who he married on Aug. 5, 1967.
He is also survived by his sons, Matthew (Daphne Shook), Indianapolis, Indiana, and Adam (Chastity), Crestwood, Kentucky; and grandchildren, Derrick, Adison, Jerricka, Allyson and Olivia, Jaimi Lutz (mother of Derrick, Jerricka and Allyson); brothers, Kenneth Welsh, Jay Welsh; and sister, Patsy Shaffer.
Gene graduated from Walnut Township School in 1957. He grew up attending South Bloomfield Methodist Church. He was currently a faithful attendee of Circleville First Church. He retired from Calmar in 2002 with over 40 plus years' factory service. He was an avid follower of Southern Gospel Quartet music. He enjoyed spending time at the beach and in the Smoky Mountains with his wife.
Gene had a heart for the homeless volunteering with the Under the Bridge Ministry. After retirement, he could be found at his grandchildren's sports events, cheering them on in baseball, softball, soccer, basketball and volleyball. He also loved to volunteer at Ohio Christian University and could always be found selling pumpkins or working in the information booth at the Circleville Pumpkin Show. He loved spending time in his yard, working with his flowers and sitting in his gazebo.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at First Church of Christ in Christian Union.
Burial with follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
Family requests memorial contributions be made to Second Chance Ministries at Circleville First Church, 436 East Ohio Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be encouraged.
