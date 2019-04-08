George Adams, age 77, passed away in the comfort of his home on April 6, 2019. He was born September 28, 1941 to his parents, Lee and Viola (King) Adams in Circleville, Ohio.

George was an honest man and a hard worker with a talent for mechanics. He enjoyed his work as a crane operator for G.W. Melvin Contractors, and retired after 37 years of faithful service. In his free time, he loved fishing, hunting and working on fixing things like the weed whacker and lawnmower. Above all else, George loved his family. He married his best friend, Sharon Cook,on June 22, 1963 and they enjoyed 56 years of a wonderful marriage together.

He never missed a school event when it came to his sons, always giving support and encouragement. He was a man who did not know a stranger, and to know him was to be his friend. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Leona Adams; brother, Larry Adams; half-brother, Rick Adams; and half-sister, Leann Potts.

Left to mourn his passing, are his devoted wife, Sharon Adams; children, Robert Lee (Ann) Adams and Jay Joseph Wayne (Tracey) Adams; grandchildren, Robert Leroy Adams, Devin Joseph Adams, and Kayleigh Marie Adams; his great-grandchildren, Klayton James and Kaesyn Lee Adams; step-grandchildren, Amanda, Grace and Paul; brother, Kay "Buddy" Adams; sister, Rosemary (Adams) Schwalbaugh; half-brother, Terry Adams; special friends, John and Cathy Elliot; as well as many more friends.

George's graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 10, at 12:30 p.m., with Jim Ferrell officiating at Springlawn Cemetery.