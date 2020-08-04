1/1
George Ann C. Puffinbarger
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Ann Chester Puffinbarger, 81, of Williamsport, died Aug. 2, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1939 in Williamsport, the daughter of Wayne and Opal (Reynolds) Chester.
George Ann graduated from Williamsport High School Class of 1957 and married her high school sweetheart Bill Puffinbarger, June 15, 1957.
She worked at Eshelman Mill after graduation and was employed by Osterle's Market for several years. She held the position of Clerk of the Village of Williamsport for 44 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; and sister, Ruby Chester.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Ann Garrett; and son, Dusty Lee (Sue Ann) Puffinbarger; grandchildren, Justin Varney, Ryan Puffinbarger and Brittany (Forrest Osbourne) Hedges; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Forrest Osborne and Lena Opal Osborne.
She is also survived by sisters, Nancy Speakman, Nell (Benny) Mowery; and half-sister, Lori (Victor) Scott; half-brother, Wayne (Michelle) Chester; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday in Springlawn Cemetery with Chaplin Jim Ferrell officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Springlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved