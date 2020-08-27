George Daniel Griffith, 87, of South Bloomfield, Ohio passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Mount Carmel Hospital in Grove City, Ohio.
George was born on June 28, 1933 to the late Barton and Georgia Griffith in Cleveland, Ohio.
George had served in the U.S. Air Force as a Crew Chief in the Korean War 1950-1953. George is a lifetime member of the VFW. He retired from Wasserstrom as a welder and enjoyed building model airplanes, fishing, building knick knacks for the house, gardening, playing cards (cheating) and spending time with his family.
George is also preceded in death by sisters, Lois and Margaret; and a brother, who died at birth.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Shirley Ann (Flannery) Griffith; 15 children and stepchildren; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Millie Hummel.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9th from 4-8 p.m. at Rick Brown Memorial VFW, 3301 Northup Ave., South Bloomfield, Ohio 43103.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be to the Rick Brown Memorial VFW.
Arrangements and care of family entrusted to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville, Ohio.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com