1/1
George D. Griffith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Daniel Griffith, 87, of South Bloomfield, Ohio passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Mount Carmel Hospital in Grove City, Ohio.
George was born on June 28, 1933 to the late Barton and Georgia Griffith in Cleveland, Ohio.
George had served in the U.S. Air Force as a Crew Chief in the Korean War 1950-1953. George is a lifetime member of the VFW. He retired from Wasserstrom as a welder and enjoyed building model airplanes, fishing, building knick knacks for the house, gardening, playing cards (cheating) and spending time with his family.
George is also preceded in death by sisters, Lois and Margaret; and a brother, who died at birth.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Shirley Ann (Flannery) Griffith; 15 children and stepchildren; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Millie Hummel.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9th from 4-8 p.m. at Rick Brown Memorial VFW, 3301 Northup Ave., South Bloomfield, Ohio 43103.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be to the Rick Brown Memorial VFW.
Arrangements and care of family entrusted to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville, Ohio.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved