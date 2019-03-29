George "Bradley" Huffer, son of Charles Roy Huffer and the late Nancy Ann Huffer (Burns), passed away at his home March 13, 2019.

He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He served the United States Navy as a hull technician and medaled boxer. After discharge from the Navy, George married the love of his life Donna Rae (Banton) and proudly fathered two sons, Roger Craig Hendricks and Jeremiah Bradley Huffer.

George is preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Margaret Huffer, George and Hazel Burns, and beloved mother, Nancy Ann Burns.

He is survived by his father, Charles Roy Huffer and step-mother, Wanda L. Huffer, step-brother Larry Bowman (Rose) as well as his two sons, Roger (Esteal) Hendricks and Jeremiah (Angela) Huffer. He has five grandchildren, Stephanie, Tommy, Francis, Jason, and Amanda; and three great- grandchildren.

For close family and friends, services with military honors will be held April 6 at Forest Cemetery in Circleville at noon. Following services, a celebration of life will be held at Gibbys in Circleville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to AMVETS Post 51 9293 Township Rd 79 Thornville, OH 43076. Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 30, 2019