George Mumaw Jr., 71, of Circleville, passed away on June 26, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1948 in Circleville to George and Betty (Miller) Mumaw Sr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella (Levan) Mumaw.
George is survived by his sons, George and Thomas Mumaw; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Burial of the cremains will be held at a later date.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1948 in Circleville to George and Betty (Miller) Mumaw Sr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella (Levan) Mumaw.
George is survived by his sons, George and Thomas Mumaw; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Burial of the cremains will be held at a later date.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.