1/
Gerald Hinton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Hinton, 74, of Circleville, passed away on July 20, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 28, 1945 in Circleville to Emmitt and Jewel (Lemaster) Hinton.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Harter.
In addition to his mother, Gerald is survived by his wife, Becky (Davis) Hinton; son, Brad (Angie) Hinton; granddaughter, Emily Hinton; and siblings, Juanita Johnston and James Hinton.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. until noon.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be encouraged.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wellman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
i been his friend for about over 30 yrs great guy always friendly even though i never saw him that much but always had him as a friend
paul a salyers
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved