Gerald Hinton, 74, of Circleville, passed away on July 20, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 28, 1945 in Circleville to Emmitt and Jewel (Lemaster) Hinton.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Harter.
In addition to his mother, Gerald is survived by his wife, Becky (Davis) Hinton; son, Brad (Angie) Hinton; granddaughter, Emily Hinton; and siblings, Juanita Johnston and James Hinton.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. until noon.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be encouraged.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
.