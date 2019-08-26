Home

Gerald McRay born March 28, 1952, passed away August 23, 2019 after many weeks of illness. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Donald and Helen (Atkinson) McRay.
He is preceded in death by his father, Donald McRay.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Patricia (Starkey) McRay; children, Matthew W. (Chelsie) McRay and daughter, Suzanne McRay Isaac; grandson, who he adored, Kayden Isaac; brothers, Tony and Robin McRay and sister Donna (Hal) McRay all of Florida; and by several nephews.
Gerald worked at DuPont for more than 20 years before medically retiring. He was an Army veteran and loved the Army and his family.
There will be no calling hours.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Cemetery with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Project.org.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
