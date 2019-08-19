|
Geraldine Y. "Gerry" Churchheus, 84, of Amanda passed away peacefully at her residence with family at her side on August 18, 2019. She was born April 9, 1935 in Pickaway County to her parents Melvin and Dorothy (Ross) Morrison.
Geraldine was a graduate of Saltcreek High School. She was a member of Laurel Hills Methodist then a member of Church of God, Tarlton.
Gerry was a homemaker during her life, for her husband, Richard Churchheus, of 57 years and two children. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Her grandchildren were very treasured throughout her life. She enjoyed family gatherings, bird watching, baking and traveling with her girl gang to concerts and road trips.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Stillman and Gerald Morrison; and her husband, Richard Churchheus.
Gerry is survived by her brother Donnie (Bonnie) Morrison; children. Tammy (Randy) Burris, Richard Jr. (Melissa) Churchheus; three grandchildren. Jeremy Harper, Joshua Churchheus, and Brandi Harper; and four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Colton, Monroe and River.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Tarlton Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Fair Hope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 20, 2019