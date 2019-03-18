Gertrude (Trudy) Elizabeth Emerson Sharrett, age 90, died March 17, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 7, 1929 at her home in Lima to Ralph Waldo Emerson and Eloise Gecreta (Campbell) Emerson Berkebile.

She graduated from Lima Central in 1947 and attended The Ohio State University.

Trudy married Martin R. Sharrett on April 10, 1949.

Trudy was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and was baptized there on Mother's Day 1949. She was an avid volunteer for children's activities, serving in various leadership roles for P.T.O, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, 4-H, and Circleville Booster Club. As president of booster club, she was influential in painting Tiger Stadium red and black and installing the first homerun fence for Circleville Tiger baseball.

Trudy was an officer for the MRDD board in Logan and Circleville. She campaigned avidly for the establishment of the Rainbow School. A school for her daughter, d'Ann, and all other developmentally disabled children of Hocking County. She was voted MRDD Mother of the Year in 1980.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Martin R. Sharrett, mother, father, step-father, Ray Berkebile, step-mother, Ilo Emerson, in-laws, Harry and Anna Sharrett, and daughter, Gecreta d'Ann.

Trudy is survived by children, d'Lee , Marty, David , Gayle, Stephanie (Ted) of Circleville and Jay (Lynda) of Pickerington; grandchildren Jason (Jennifer), Desiree (Scott), Nathan (Rachael), Marty III, Sara (Chris), Thad, Jennifer, Rachael (Sam), Heather (Nathan), Chris (Jamie), Jeff (Rachel), Tim (Megan), Megan (Daniel), and Emily; several great- and great-great grandchildren; and special friend, Rick Bumgarner.

A graveside service will be held March 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Meade Cemetery. Friends may call at the Sharrett home at 453 N. Court St., Circleville on Friday from 4-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pickerington Central Football. Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville is handling the arrangements.