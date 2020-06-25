Glen D. McFarland
Glen D. McFarland, 85, of Circleville, passed away following an extended illness on June 23, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1934 in Circleville to Issac and Theresa (Boysel) McFarland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Smallwood) McFarland; daughter, Cindy Barton; brothers, Russ, Earl, French, Clark, Robert, Marshall, Issac Jr.; and sisters, Margaret, Louise, Elizabeth, Betty and Gladys.
Glen retired from Circleville Water Department and had worked with his brothers in the construction field before. He was a member of Blue Lodges #23 Shrines Scottish Rite and Columbus Shriners. Glen was active in YMCA, liked to play Euchre and liked to travel and was a member of Living by Faith Ministries.
He is survived by his children, Larry (Lynette) McFarland, Nancy (John) Selin, Jr., Butch (Kim) McFarland; grandchildren, Tammy (Matt) McGuire, Heather (Josh) Bellamy, Jason (Brianne) McFarland, Joshua (Carey) McFarland, Timothy McFarland, Jennifer (Matt) Kinney, Austin (Christina) Parker, Dustin Strausbaugh and Stacy Hall; and by 17 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Monday from 11-1 with a Masonic service at 12:30 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
