Home

POWERED BY

Services
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Mae (Melvin) Harris


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenda Mae (Melvin) Harris Obituary
Glenda Mae (Melvin) Harris, age 75, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, July 29, 2019 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Glenda was born in Circleville, Ohio on August 1, 1943 and will return to rest in her hometown.
Glenda is survived by daughters, Hope (Dale) Wilson, Laurie (Mike) Moss, Christina Seymour, and son, Joseph (Amanda) Harris.
She is preceded in death by daughter, Cindy Doughty; parents, Clyde and Lola Melvin; brothers, Jack Melvin and Robert Melvin; and sister, Linda (Sue) Pontious.
Glenda was a fun-loving mother of five children, with 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, which includes a set of quadruplets. She was affectionately known as "Aunt Sissy" by her nieces and nephews. Glenda enjoyed large family gatherings, outdoor activities and endless laughter.
Family will welcome friends on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger 151 E. Main St. Circleville from 11-1 p.m.. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., with Mark Dettmer officiating. Burial will be at Fox Cemetery.
To honor Glenda's love for wildlife, memorial donations in her name may be made to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary www.bpsanctuary.org or www.facebook.com/blackpineanimalsanctuary.
Please leave fond memories of Glenda at www.schoedinger.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
Download Now