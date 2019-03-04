Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Glenn R. Prohaska Obituary
Glenn R. Prohaska, 97 of Ashville, passed away Friday, March 1 at Genesis Healthcare in Circleville. 
He was born on June 28, 1921 in Vancouver, Wash., to the late Joseph Lawrence and Mary Emmaline (Saunders) Prohaska. 
Glenn worked for more than 38 years in auto body repair for Johnny & Mack in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 
Glenn is also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, R. Helen (Giles) Prohaska in 2011; and brothers, Lawrence Joseph Prohaska, Leslie Boyce Prohaska, Dale Clifford Prohaska, Robert Brice Prohaska, and sister, Louise Francis Prohaska.
Glenn is survived by children, John A. (Alanna Marie) Wells of Ashville, Wayne J. (Donna) Wells of LaGrange, N.Y., Darlene Pyott of Ormond Beach, Fla., Carole Anne Askew and Glenda Crain of Cocoa, Fla.; numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. 
As Glenn requested, cremation has taken place and no services will be observed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, OH 43113.  
Arrangements were handled for the family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home of Ashville. 
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
