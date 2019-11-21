Home

Glenna (Williams) Keener

Glenna (Williams) Keener Obituary
Glenna (Williams) Keener of Cary, NC (formerly of Circleville, OH) age 69, passed away on October 14th, 2019.
She was born in Columbus, OH on June 27th, 1950 to Bill and Leona (Stewart) Williams, who both preceded her in death. Glenna is survived by her husband Burton Keener of Cary, NC; sons John Keener (Bianca Mundy) of New York, and Chad (Melissa) Keener of Wheelersburg, OH; beloved granddaughter Kelly Keener of Cary, NC; Sisters Connie (Tim) Hegarty, Vicky (Ken) Gregory, and Beverly (David) Sours all of Circleville, OH; and former daughter-in-law, Teresa Carter of Kirksville, MO.
Funeral services were held in North Carolina in October.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
