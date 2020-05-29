Gregory N. Shaw
Gregory Neil Shaw, 47, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 17, 1973 in Circleville, Ohio to Donald and Violet (Woltz) Shaw.
Greg was a graduate of Logan Elm High School, Class of 1991. Greg was also a proud graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor's of Science degree in biology.
Greg is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Christina (Smallwood) Shaw; his twins who he was so proud of, Gavin and Grace; parents, Donald and Violet Shaw; brother, Robert Shaw; and special niece, Katie (Shaw) Iman.
Visitation will be held at Wellman Funeral Home located at 16451 state Route 56 East, Laurelville, Ohio on Sunday May 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Monday June 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Doyne Wiggins officiating.
Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
(740) 332-1711
