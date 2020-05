Gregory Neil Shaw, 47, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.He was born May 17, 1973 in Circleville, Ohio to Donald and Violet (Woltz) Shaw.Greg was a graduate of Logan Elm High School, Class of 1991. Greg was also a proud graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor's of Science degree in biology.Greg is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Christina (Smallwood) Shaw; his twins who he was so proud of, Gavin and Grace; parents, Donald and Violet Shaw; brother, Robert Shaw; and special niece, Katie (Shaw) Iman.Visitation will be held at Wellman Funeral Home located at 16451 state Route 56 East, Laurelville, Ohio on Sunday May 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.Funeral service will be held on Monday June 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Doyne Wiggins officiating.Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery.Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com