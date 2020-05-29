Gregory Neil Shaw, 47, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 17, 1973 in Circleville, Ohio to Donald and Violet (Woltz) Shaw.
Greg was a graduate of Logan Elm High School, Class of 1991. Greg was also a proud graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor's of Science degree in biology.
Greg is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Christina (Smallwood) Shaw; his twins who he was so proud of, Gavin and Grace; parents, Donald and Violet Shaw; brother, Robert Shaw; and special niece, Katie (Shaw) Iman.
Visitation will be held at Wellman Funeral Home located at 16451 state Route 56 East, Laurelville, Ohio on Sunday May 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Monday June 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Doyne Wiggins officiating.
Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Circleville Herald from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.