Gwendolyn E. Egan, 100, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019.

She was born in Laurelville, Ohio to the late Fred and Edna "Poling" Dent on November 10, 1918 and resided in her birth home all her 100 years.

Gwen graduated from Laurelville High School in 1936 and started her career at Salt Creek Valley Bank in 1937. She was the bank's first female employee and spent 47 years working until her retirement in 1984. Gwen was truly a treasure to her community and valued community deeply.

She was a devoted member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. She adored animals, especially the cats that she would feed on her porch.

Along with her parents, Gwen is preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard Egan and her dear friend, Betty Hatzo.

Gwen is survived by her nephew, Roger Egan and his two children, Cindy Anderson and Steve Egan. She also is survived by her neighbors and close friends, Bob and Eleanor Bowers, along with her caretaker and friend, Anita Moore. Gwen had a generous spirit and cared deeply for her community and will be missed by many.

A graveside service will be held at Green Summit Cemetery on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Brian Davis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital or a local animal shelter of your choice in Gwen's name.