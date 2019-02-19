Home

Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Free Will Baptist Church
Mount Sterling, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Free Will Baptist Church
Mount Sterling, OH
Harold (Dick) Blanton, 82, of Five Points, entered heaven Feb 15.
Harold was a member of the Free Will Baptist Church in Mount Sterling, Ohio.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Blanton, on April 8, 2018.
Harold is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cloetta (Bott) Blanton, his two children, Jeff Blanton and Christi Foley, and his special grandchildren, Ashley, Danielle, Raven, Tamara, Tisha and Jeffrey. He also leaves behind many friends.
The funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Free Will Baptist Church in Mount Sterling with pastor J.D. Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.robertsfh.net
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
