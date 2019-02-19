|
Harold (Dick) Blanton
Harold (Dick) Blanton, 82, of Five Points, entered heaven Feb 15.
Harold was a member of the Free Will Baptist Church in Mount Sterling, Ohio.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Blanton, on April 8, 2018.
Harold is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cloetta (Bott) Blanton, his two children, Jeff Blanton and Christi Foley, and his special grandchildren, Ashley, Danielle, Raven, Tamara, Tisha and Jeffrey. He also leaves behind many friends.
The funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Free Will Baptist Church in Mount Sterling with pastor J.D. Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
