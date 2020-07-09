1/
Harold E. Cline
Harold Edwin Cline "Honey" went to be with Jesus on July 2, 2020 at 8:55 p.m. in Lancaster, Ohio at the age of 80.
Honey was born Aug. 6, 1939 to the late Robert Jewell and Helen Virginia (Nance) Cline in Ashville, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Robert "Ollie", Richard "Dick", Jerald "Jake", Ralph "Doc"; sisters, Janet and Carol.
Survived by his wife of 64 years, Melvagean "Bonnie" Marie (Jones) Cline; daughter, Terry Lynn (Randall) Cradlebaugh; and son, Harold Dean "Bo" (Robin) Cline; brother, Jack (Marietta) Cline; sisters, Judy Lambert, and Linda (Rev. Kenneth) Daft; grandchildren, Shelly Webb, Dawn (Scott) Leist, Marcus (Ashley) Cradlebaugh, Harold Cline III, and Emily Cline; great-grandchildren, James, Kaylynn, Anndria, Nathan, Addison, Cole, Kyleigh, Kenzie, Blaine, and Serenity; great-great-grandchildren, Ayden, Harper, and Zander.
Honey was a life-long member of the Zion United Methodist Church in Ashville, Ohio. He was also a long-time general contractor in construction and a master carpenter. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America alongside his father, Robert Jewell Cline as cubmaster/scoutmaster.
"Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; Thy rod and Thy staff they comfort me." Psalm 23:4
In keeping with Harold's wishes, cremation has taken place and burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Reber Hill Cemetery.
The family is being cared for by the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
