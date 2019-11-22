Home

Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mills Memorial United Methodist Church
Lancaster, OH
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mills Memorial United Methodist Church
Lancaster, OH
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Mills Memorial United Methodist Church
Lancaster, OH
Rev. Harold R. Sturm


1925 - 2019
Rev. Harold R. Sturm Obituary
Rev. Harold R. Sturm, age 94, simply closed his eyes only to open them in Heaven on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his partner in ministry, Anna B. Sturm, in 2008. He is survived by two extremely grateful children, Danny R. Sturm, Lancaster, and Jill and Mark Landis of Circleville, Ohio, along with two grandsons and wives (the pride of Rev. Sturm's life), Nathan and Sarah Landis, Chicago, Illinois, and Kevin and Tami Landis, Bellingham, Washington.
To have known Rev. Sturm even casually was to remember him forever. It would be difficult to measure just how impactful the ministry of this godly man was. Together, Rev. Sturm and Anna faithfully served churches in New Hope, Ohio, Athens, Ohio, Oak Hill, Ohio, and ministered for 22 years at Mills Memorial United Methodist, Lancaster, Ohio. Following retirement, he enjoyed his work at Halteman-Fett and Dyer Funeral Home for an additional 22 years. Rev. Sturm was a graduate of Ohio University and The United Theological Seminary, Dayton, Ohio.
Calling hours will be at Mills Memorial United Methodist Church in Lancaster, Ohio from 3 to 6 on Saturday, November 23, and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, with funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Instrumental hymns will be played in the sanctuary one hour before the service (2-3). A time of food, fellowship and reminiscing will follow the service. Burial to take place in Rev. Sturm's hometown of Shinnston, WV later next week.
Arrangements are being handled through Halteman-Fett and Dyer Funeral Home. Donations can be made to the Faith Promise program, Heritage Nazarene Church, Circleville, OH.
Rev. Sturm was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Zelda Grace Sturm and four older and adoring sisters, Jean Cameon, Margaret Crayton, Eloise Miller, and Helen Wilson.
Special thanks to those who touched Rev. Sturm's life by providing care and compassion in his final years including the crew at Wendy's, Memorial Drive, Lancaster, the staff at The Ridge Assisted Living, Scott's Place Care Home staff and Fairhope Hospice. Deep appreciation to his young friend, Dr. Christian Price, for his faithful friendship and visits.
On his journey to eternity, Rev. Sturm was blessed to hear his favorite hymn, How Great Thou Art, sung to him by Kim Sparrow. "Then sings my soul, my Savior God, to Thee, How great Thou art, How great Thou art."
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
