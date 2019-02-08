Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Red Men Hall
South Bloomingville, OH
Harold Robert Brown

Harold Robert Brown, 70, passed away January 31.
Bob is the son of Esther and Harold Brown.
He is survived by sisters, Jo Riddle, Cathy DiSantis, Cris Paxton, Kim Whitcraft and brother Dick. Also surviving are aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces, nephew and cousins.
Bob served in the army during the Viet Nam Conflict. He has always lived in the Laurelville area.
There will be a remembrance/celebration of life gathering at the Red Men Hall in South Bloomingville, Ohio from 2 to 5 p.m. February 16.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 9, 2019
