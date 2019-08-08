|
|
Harriet E. Hedges, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Elmcroft of Roswell Senior Living. She was born June 12, 1926, in Ashville to the late Ray E. and Margie (Warner) Heffner.
Harriet graduated from Walnut Township High School. She and Joe H. Hedges were united in marriage in l947. She was a member of Hedges Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Harriet is preceded in death by her husband, Joe; sisters, Helen Smith, Eleanor Barr and Martha Wharton; brothers-in-law George Smith, Robert Barr and Bill Wharton.
She is survived by her daughter, Melanie (Frank) Greenfield of Marietta, Georgia; grandchildren, Joshua (Marci) Greenfield of Lafayette, California, and Carli (John) Allendorf of Rocky River, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Brody Greenfield, Ella Greenfield, Jax Allendorf and Carson Allendorf; and many nieces and friends.
In keeping with her final wishes, there will be no visitation or service. A private family gathering and burial will take place at a later date at Reber Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Homestead Hospice, 1080 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Building 200, Suite 100, Roswell, GA 30076 www.homesteadhospice.net
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 9, 2019