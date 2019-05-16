Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Harvey Larmar Seitz Obituary
Harvey Larmar Seitz, 90, of Ashville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Berger Hospital. He was born April 23, 1929, the son of Dewey and Viola (Ringer) Seitz. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Doris; parents; and sisters, Marcella Barnhart and Eloise Plum; brother, Nolan Seitz and his longtime best friend and sidekick, Dean Martin.
He is survived by his daughter, Diana Green; son, Michael Seitz; grandchildren, Luke, Alex, Breana, Brooklyn, Christopher, Jennie, Ashley, Amanda and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Josh, Jordan, Angelina, Michael, William, Josiah, Abigail, Gracelyn, Paislee, Kinley and Berkley.
One of his greatest joys in life was his great-grand girls who laid beside him and held his hand until he passed. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his world and they loved him like no other. Harvey also had numerous nieces and nephews that he adored. Harvey was a graduate of Walnut Township High School and after graduating took the call to be a Marine stationed in San Diego from 1951-1953 where he became the head chef of his camp.
He was a life-time member of the Ringgold United Methodist Church where he led the singing and his wife played the piano. For many years he represented his church at the conference at Lakeside.
He had love for the land, farming and raising crops his entire life. His joy came at harvest time when he could see the accomplishments of his hard labor. He loved to sing gospel music and made many memories traveling with his family and wife.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Monday May 20, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial will be in Reber Hill Cemetery. riends may call from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Logan Elm Health Care for their exceptional care.
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 17, 2019
