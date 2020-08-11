1/
Haskel Marcum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Haskel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Haskel Marcum, born July 10, 1934 in Martin County, Kentucky, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Aug. 10, 2020.
Haskel lived a life committed to his faith and family. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a faithful member of the Lockbourne Freewill Baptist Church.
Haskel began working on the C&O Railroad at the age of 16. He enjoyed his job as lineman for the railroad and retired from the C&O Railroad after 41 years.
Preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Dexter; parents, William and Grace (Hammond) Marcum; brothers, Everett, Frank, Keither, Ezra, and James; sisters, Velma, Letha, Liz, Emaline, Pauline, and Arlene.
He is survived by daughter, Debra (Dennis) Gillenwater; son, Michael (Wanda) Marcum; four grandchildren, Bethany (Ryan) Brown, Julie (Chad) Staffan, Laura (Toby) Cline, Michael Marcum II; 12 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Evelyn, Lydia and Andrew Brown; Megan, Sarah, Kaitlyn and Avery Staffan; Kiley, Ellie, Sadie and Hailey Cline; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Reber Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
Please follow COVID-19 restrictions when attending.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wellman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved