Haskel Marcum, born July 10, 1934 in Martin County, Kentucky, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Aug. 10, 2020.
Haskel lived a life committed to his faith and family. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a faithful member of the Lockbourne Freewill Baptist Church.
Haskel began working on the C&O Railroad at the age of 16. He enjoyed his job as lineman for the railroad and retired from the C&O Railroad after 41 years.
Preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Dexter; parents, William and Grace (Hammond) Marcum; brothers, Everett, Frank, Keither, Ezra, and James; sisters, Velma, Letha, Liz, Emaline, Pauline, and Arlene.
He is survived by daughter, Debra (Dennis) Gillenwater; son, Michael (Wanda) Marcum; four grandchildren, Bethany (Ryan) Brown, Julie (Chad) Staffan, Laura (Toby) Cline, Michael Marcum II; 12 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Evelyn, Lydia and Andrew Brown; Megan, Sarah, Kaitlyn and Avery Staffan; Kiley, Ellie, Sadie and Hailey Cline; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Reber Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
Please follow COVID-19 restrictions when attending.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
