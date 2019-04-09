|
|
Helen Davis, 73, of Circleville, passed away April 4, 2019.
She was born June 15, 1945 in Washington Court House to Camden and Garnet (Kerns) Shadley.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Davis Sr.
She is survived by her son William Davis; siblings, Nancy Barnett, Bessie Posey, Garnet Shadley, Phyllis Phillips and Ronnie and Ernest "Junior" Barnett.
Graveside services will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery. Wellman Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 10, 2019