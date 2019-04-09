Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Davis Obituary
Helen Davis, 73, of Circleville, passed away April 4, 2019. 
She was born June 15, 1945 in Washington Court House to Camden and Garnet (Kerns) Shadley. 
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Davis Sr. 
She is survived by her son William Davis; siblings, Nancy Barnett, Bessie Posey, Garnet Shadley, Phyllis Phillips and Ronnie and Ernest "Junior" Barnett.  
Graveside services will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery. Wellman Funeral Home handled the arrangements. 
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.