|
|
Helen Grierson Bercaw, a resident of Grandview Heights for 67 years, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her home on Oct. 21, 2019.
Helen was born in Manchester to Walter and Hester (Blankenship) Grierson on Nov. 1, 1919.
In 1947, Helen married her beloved husband, Atcherson Bercaw, at Trinity Episcopal Church where both of their daughters would also marry.
Helen and Atcherson enjoyed a very happy marriage and, as a family, they enjoyed spending time at Buckeye Lake. Helen took delight in being the card-playing matriarch of a close and loving family.
Helen's love of children and teaching was her life's work. She began her 51-year teaching career at the age of 19. After her first four years of teaching and receiving her Bachelor of Science Degree from Rio Grande College, she continued her next 47 years of teaching in Columbus Public Schools. She received her Masters Degree from Ohio State University in 1943.
Helen was a life member of OEA, NEA, CEA, and Delta Kappa Gamma. Her decades of commitment and passion she shared through teaching made a positive difference in the lives of her students. Her philosophy was, "God made them and he didn't make mistakes."
In addition to her parents, husband, and six brothers and sisters, Helen was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Phil Allen.
Helen is lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Linda Sweazy (Douglas) and Pamela Allen; four granddaughters, Andrea Sweazy Grammel (David), Elena Sweazy, Sarah Allen-Hageman (Derek), and Natalee Johnson (Rick); five great-grandchildren, Audrey and Annalise Grammel, Ian and Sophia Hageman, and Caleb Johnson.
Helen is also survived by her beloved nephews and nieces, and a very dear friend who she considered a sister, Jeanine Provencal.
The family will receive friends at the Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street in Circleville on Nov. 1 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The funeral service, officiated by Rev. Tad Grover, will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Fellowship for family and friends will immediately follow from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church, located at 120 North Pickaway Street in Circleville.
Internment will take place in Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus at the close of the fellowship. This Celebration of Life would have been Helen's 100th birthday.
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 30, 2019