Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Heeter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Heeter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Heeter Obituary
Helen Heeter, 71, of Circleville, passed away on June 22, 2019. She was born on March 31, 1948 in Lancaster to Charles and Helen (Dean) Cornwell.
In addition to her parents, she iss preceded in death by her spouse, Bill Heeter, brothers Eddie and Sam Cornwell and by sisters Patsy Bivens, Inez Jackson and Anna Cornwell.
Helen is survived by her daughter Debi Lowery-Stone; grandchildren, Sarah (Tyler) Prushing and Brian (Kelley) Stone; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Bailey Prushing; and by siblings, Danna (Sherman) Redding, Betty Speakman, Carol (Larry) Hedges, Ethel (Clint) Allen and Brian (Debbie) Cornwell.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Olive Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now