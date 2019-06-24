|
Helen Heeter, 71, of Circleville, passed away on June 22, 2019. She was born on March 31, 1948 in Lancaster to Charles and Helen (Dean) Cornwell.
In addition to her parents, she iss preceded in death by her spouse, Bill Heeter, brothers Eddie and Sam Cornwell and by sisters Patsy Bivens, Inez Jackson and Anna Cornwell.
Helen is survived by her daughter Debi Lowery-Stone; grandchildren, Sarah (Tyler) Prushing and Brian (Kelley) Stone; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Bailey Prushing; and by siblings, Danna (Sherman) Redding, Betty Speakman, Carol (Larry) Hedges, Ethel (Clint) Allen and Brian (Debbie) Cornwell.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Olive Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Published in Circleville Herald on June 25, 2019