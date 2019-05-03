Helen L. Burlile, 102, of Circleville, died at 8:26 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, in Pickaway Manor, Circleville ,following an extended illness.

She was born June 26, 1916, in Lancaster, Ohio, to the late Clinton Sr. and Ella Belle Decker Roby. On September 25, 1942, she married Orville N. Burlile, who died May 7, 1993.

Surviving are sons, Jerry Burlile, of Oklahoma and Tom Burlile, of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews including a special niece who was her caregiver, Ula Jean (Donald) Metzler. She is preceded in death by a brother, Clinton Roby, Jr., and sisters, Harriett Allen and Mary Ater.

Helen was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Circleville. She had worked at the former U.S. Shoe Corporation and later was a bookkeeper and waitress.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in the Ware Funeral Home, with Pastor Ty Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com Published in Circleville Herald on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary