Helen M. Vincent
Heaven will never welcome a sweeter momma; Earth will never lose a greater soul.
Helen Mae (Ward) Vincent, 92, of Ashville, passed away on June 28, 2020 at Winchester Care and Rehab.
Born on Aug. 1, 1927 to the late Cary and Dovie (Hettinger) Ward in Pickaway County.
She had attended Hamburg Pentecostal Church in Lancaster.
Preceded in death by husband, John F. Vincent; brothers and sisters.
Survived by two sons, Gary (Charlotte) Vincent and Gale (Jim) Vincent; daughter, Cathy (Jeff) Hayburn; seven granddaughters, Lannie (John) Predmore, Shelly Vincent, Angela Hammond, Stephanie (Shawn) Lemaster, Ashley Hayburn and April Vincent; three grandsons, Joe (Glenda) Vincent, Jeremy Vickers, Alan (Dawn) Vincent; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Dorothy Vincent.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 with a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2 with Rev. Paul K. Fowler officiating, at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Stree,t Ashville 4310.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
For those who wish, contributions may be made to charity of choice.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
