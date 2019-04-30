Helen Malone Ritchie England, 85, of Chillicothe, passed on to her heavenly home at 11:58 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 14, 1934 in Massieville to Gilbert and Anna Malone. She married Stanley Ritchie in 1954 and is survived by her children, Suzanna (Thomas) Hill, Timothy (Cathy) Ritchie, Michael (Pat) Ritchie, and Jonathan Ritchie; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; two sisters, Ruth Keyser and Mary Johnson; and a special friend, Rebecca Hardy.

Helen was formerly a receptionist with PPG Industries, and telephone operator at the Chillicothe Phone Company. She was a member of Mount Tabor Community Church, where she sang and played the mandolin in the church band. She loved music, toll painting, working with yarn, drawing, and many other crafts.

A celebration of her life will be held at noon, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Mount Tabor Community Church. Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to the church, 6043 Mount Tabor Road, Chillicothe, OH 45601.

Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com. Published in Circleville Herald on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary