Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Helen Marie Pritchard was born on August 15, 1932 to Eustace & Elsie Pritchard in Pickaway County, Ohio. She was the first six of children followed by Don, Betty, Ken, David, & Linda.

Helen graduated from Pickaway High School in 1950 as a member of the National Honor Society and finished second in her graduating class. She also served as Miss Pickaway both her junior and senior years.

After graduation, she began working for B.F. Goodrich in Circleville, Ohio as a secretary. She rented a room in town so she could walk to work. She always said this was the best job she ever had.

On May 16, 1951 Helen married Guy Boyer in Richmond, Indiana while Guy was home on leave from the United States Army. Together they had three sons, Steve (1953), Gary (1956), and Tom (1961). They operated family restaurants in Lancaster and Circleville, Ohio.

The family was tragically impacted on June 11, 1963 when Guy was killed in an automobile accident in Amanda while returning home from Circleville.

With the help of a loving family & the support of good friends, Helen continued operating the family's restaurants while raising three young sons.

Helen married Lloyd Williams on July 1, 1967 in Lancaster, Ohio and in 1968 they welcomed son, Bret. They continued to operate family businesses in the Lancaster and Circleville area until 1982 when they decided to relocate to Southern California.

After settling in Anaheim, California near Disneyland, Helen became a loan service administrator until her retirement from Bank of America in 1998.

Upon retirement, Helen and Lloyd moved to a golf course community in Hemet, California where they played golf most every day until health would no longer allow it. She loved golf and often talked about how much she missed it.

Helen loved her family and was her happiest at every family gathering. She spoke with pride when discussing her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids with anyone she met.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Eustace (1992) and Elsie (1987), brother, Don (1994), sister, Betty (2018), husbands, Guy (1963) and Lloyd (2009).

She is survived by sons, Steve (Patty), Gary (Kathy), Tom (Kim) of California, and Bret (Teri) of Ohio; five grandsons, Travis (Karrie), Rick (Nicki), Michael (Michaelene), Daniel (Lori), and Zack (Katie); and eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Noah, Tessa, Derek, Wyatt, Maverick, Natalie, and Brittany.

A graveside service will be held for the family at 11 a.m. on August 15, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California.

A graveside service will be held for the family at 11 a.m. on August 15, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in Circleville Herald on July 18, 2019