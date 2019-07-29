|
Helen R. Dunkle, age 95, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. She was born on March 6, 1924 to her parents Henry and Ida "Bower" Dunkle in Ross County, Ohio.
Helen was a graduate of Pickaway Township High School, and was employed at Puckett's Hamburger Inn for several years. She was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes football and basketball fan, as well a Cincinnati Reds baseball fan. She was also a longtime member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. Helen lived independently in her home her entire life, and always wore a smile. She will be missed dearly by those who knew her.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Rev. D. Stanley, David, Donald, Dwight, Ralph, Roy and J. Leslie Dunkle; and her sister, Edith Livingstone.
Left to mourn her passing are several nieces and nephews; her special friends, Donna Daily, Pam Crabtree and Amelia Stevens; as well as her many church friends.
Helen's funeral service will be held on Wednesday July 31 at 2 p.m., with visitation two hours prior at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, located at 310 E. Main St., Circleville, with Pastor Kenn Barton officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Helen's family.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 30, 2019