Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Helen Ruth Reed Obituary
Helen Ruth Reed, 92 of Ashville, Ohio passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Canal Winchester, Ohio. She was born on Feb. 12, 1927 to the late Edward E. and Glenna S. (Davis) Noice in Lancaster, Ohio.
Helen was a graduate of Lancaster High School. She was a Girl Scout Leader, a 4-H advisor, a Cub Scout leader and a member of Nebraska Grange. She worked at Anchor Hocking Glass and was a librarian at Walnut School for a number of years, but she most enjoyed working on the family farm.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Neil Lester Reed; daughters, Sharon Ann Reed and Jackie Lindsey; and grandson Matt Bastian.
Helen is survived by daughter, Donna J. Walters of Ashville; son, Steve (Toby) Reed of Ashville; grandchildren, Josh (Candee) Crosby of Ashville, Robert Walters of Akron, Sarah (Ryan) Tipton of Columbus, Jeremy Reed of Columbus, Steve Perry of Columbus and Mike Bastian of North Carolina; a host of great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks go out to Carrie, Tiffany, Ella, and Jennifer at Canal Winchester Assisted Living.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery in Ashville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: FMC Foundation, Cancer Care Fund, 401 N. Ewing St. Lancaster, OH 43130.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on July 24, 2019
