Helen Swackhammer, age 80, formerly of Circleville, passed away on May 9, 2020.
She was born on April 18, 1940 in Ashville, Ohio.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Dale Swackhammer; parents, Lawrence Hoover and Ethel (LeFever) Hoover; brother, Harold Hoover; and sister, Dorothy Thompson.
She is survived by her children, Jeff Swackhammer, Kim (Eric) Anders, Brad Swackhammer and Jodi (John) Cain; grandchildren, Tony (April) Anders, Cody (Dylan) Swackhammer, Matthew Cain, Caitlin Cain and Christopher Anders; brothers, Donald Hoover, Jonas (Alice) Hoover; sister, Martha Ensign, and many special nieces and nephews.
Helen was well known for her former catering business that she loved so much. Her delicious from-scratch cooking and baking was enjoyed at countless weddings, banquets, corporate parties and other events throughout central Ohio. She was so proud of her many entries and placements at the Circleville Pumpkin Show, where she won grand champion with her famous carrot cake.
She was very active in the Circleville Eastern Star Chapter #90 and Marie Hamilton Temple. She held the position of Worthy Matron and enjoyed catching up with old friends at Past Matron meetings. Dale and Helen spent most of their Ohio summers camping with friends, then eventually retired in Zephyrhills, Florida, until she returned to Ohio in 2014.
Family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.
The family will have a private funeral service with burial at Forest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road Southeast, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Please leave fond memories of Helen at www.schoedinger.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from May 11 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
