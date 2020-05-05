Herbert Weaver
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Weaver, 87, went to be with the Lord May 1, 2020 at Logan Elm Health Center.
He was born on May 8, 1932 in Circleville to Ernest and Winifred (Viney) Weaver.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary (Martin) Weaver; five children; brother, Rufus Fletcher; sisters, Irma Lewis and Carol (Bob) Thompson.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Forest Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from May 5 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Forest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 5, 2020
My deepest condolences to Mary and the rest of the family. I am so blessed to have gotten to know Herbie. He was a smart, funny, kind man. He treated people well. The world is a better place for having Herb. Rest easy.
RICHARD SCHILLING
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved