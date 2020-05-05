Herbert Weaver, 87, went to be with the Lord May 1, 2020 at Logan Elm Health Center.
He was born on May 8, 1932 in Circleville to Ernest and Winifred (Viney) Weaver.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary (Martin) Weaver; five children; brother, Rufus Fletcher; sisters, Irma Lewis and Carol (Bob) Thompson.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Forest Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald from May 5 to May 8, 2020.