Howard Dickess, 96, of Stoutsville, passed away, March 18.

He was born May 31, 1922 in Kitts Hill, Ohio to Cecil and Chloe Dickess.

Howard was a WWII Navy Veteran.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Brooks) Dickess and by son, Keith Dickess.

Howard is survived by his daughter, Debra (Bill) Steinhausser; grandchildren, Brian, Chad (Sara) and their child Harper, Dustin (Eva) and their children Eli, Mary, Elsa, Hank and Michael.

Private graveside services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 in Maplewood Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Thursday from 5-7 p.m.