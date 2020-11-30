Ivan D. (Shoppe/Red) Williams, 95, of Circleville and formerly of Commercial Point, passed away Sat. Nov. 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his daughters. He was born on May 9, 1925 in Commercial Point to the late Alvah Dallas and Fannie Hutslar Williams. Ivan attended Scioto Twp. School and served his country during W.W.II in the U.S. Army. He retired from DuPont in Circleville after 30 years. Preceded by his wife Lois E. in 1993; brothers, Lawrence and Charles; sisters, Helen Hessler and Marilyn Ryder.
Survived by his daughters, Cynthia Williams of Roanoke, VA and Christine (Sean) McManus of Euclid, OH; grandson Ryan Patrick McManus; and faithful companions Brownie, Blackie and Speck; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Ivan's wishes were for cremation. A Memorial Graveside Military Service will be conducted by AMVETS Post 2256 at 2:00 p.m. Dec. 7, 2020 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Circleville. For those who attend, please follow CDC recommendations of wearing masks and reasonable distance. Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville serving the family. Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com