Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Ivy L. Demint

Ivy L. Demint Obituary
Ivy Louise Demint, 88, of Circleville, passed away on Feb. 9, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1931 in Pickaway County to Troy and Pauline (Williams) Peters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. John Demint; daughter, Carol Conley; brothers, Tommy and Edward; and sisters, Barbara and Velma.
Iva is survived by her sons, Larry (Teresa), Steve (Joann), Tim (Mary) and Phil (Laurie) Demint; daughter, Sharon Landon; son-in-law, Allen Conley; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and by brothers, Bobby and Warren Nokes.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Peoples Faith Chapel with Rev. Bob Jividen officiating with burial to follow.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home on Thursday from 5-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to World Gospel Missions Crossroads Church, 7209 East Country Road 100 South Avon, Indiana, 46123.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
