J. Bruce Bell, 73, of Circleville, died July 10, 2020 at Berger Hospital.
He was born on April 13, 1947 in Circleville, the son of Joseph and Elsie (Brehmer) Bell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Benadine "Bennie"(Yates) Bell; daughter, Heidi Lynn Bell; and brother, Brent M. Bell.
Bruce was a member of the Jaycees, Trinity Lutheran Church where he was involved in the church softball league, member of Kiwanis for 52 years serving as President in 1981 and many committee chairs for a variety of sponsored events, worked chains for Circleville Tigers Football for 50 years and city councilman for 20 plus years.
He is survived by his wife, Diane (Riethmiller) Bell; children, JoAnn (Gary) Manino, Julie (Lonnie) Hall, Joe (Susanna) Bell and Jason Bell; grandchildren, Makayla, Erik and Kevin Manino, Kimberly, Kristen Rae and Kelson Hall, Xander, Adelynn and Braxton Bell; brothers, R. Brian (Diana) Bell and E. Brock (Paula) Bell; sister-in-law, Rachel Bell and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday July 17, 2020 in Forest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation.
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
