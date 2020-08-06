1/
Jack George Jr.
Jack George Jr., 67, of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 5, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1952 in Columbus to Jack and Flossie (Chaffin) George Sr.
Jack was a truck driver for over 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jack is survived by his wife, Helen (Temple) George; children, Tasha (Noah) Henderly and Krystal George; grandchildren, Matthew, Lance and Gage; and by special friends, Tom Gill and Richard Brink.
Cremation has been observed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
