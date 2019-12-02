|
Jack L. Young, age 84, passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2019.
He was born July 21, 1935 to his parents Brice and Wanda (Oglesbee) Young in Harrison Township, Ohio.
Jack graduated from Pickaway Township in 1954. He married the love of his life Mary Streber on June 10, 1962 and they enjoyed 57 years of a wonderful marriage together. Jack and Mary owned and operated Gourmet Corner in Circleville for 25 years, a shop enjoyed by many of the locals.
Throughout his life, Jack loved fishing and the outdoors, playing Euchre, and enjoyed trips to Scioto Downs Casino. He looked forward to his fun trips to Myrtle Beach, and was an avid OSU Football fan. Above all else, Jack loved his family and visits from friends. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Ralph, Charles "Chuck," and Robert "Bob" Young; and his sisters, Mary Welsh, Maxine Hoover, Martha Pontius, and Joann Weller.
Left to mourn his passing is his devoted wife Mary Young and many special nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville, on Wednesday Dec. 4 from 3 to 8 p.m.
Jack's funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Ty Myers officiating.
Burial will follow at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery. I
n lieu of flowers donations may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1015 Georgia Road Circleville, or Berger Hospice.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 3, 2019