Jackie Edward Fisher, 73, of Laurelville, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
He was born July 17, 1946 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Leo Edward and Virginia Ann Smith Fisher.
Jack retired after 42 years with GE/Verizon where he had worked as a lineman and cable splicer. He was a 1964 graduate of Portsmouth High School and attended Clear Creek Community Church, as well as several others. Jack built Wagon Wheel Auction Barn in Tarlton in 2005 and he enjoyed working there as an auctioneer. A true "Jack of All Trades", he also taught karate, hauled water, was a well-known taxidermist and had a passion for Harleys.
Surviving are three sons, Ronnie Newman and Beau Fisher, both of Portsmouth, Adam List, of Circleville; three daughters, Sherry and Melissa Fisher, both of Portsmouth, and Heather List, of Circleville; two brothers, Delbert Fisher, of Stout, and Joseph Fisher, of West Union; numerous grandchildren; his longtime companion, Betty Speakman; special friend, Mary Graham; and special grandson and furbaby, Boo.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by siblings, Ronald and Cleo Fisher.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Scioto Burial Park with Pastor Jeff Palmer officiating. Please meet at the cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund, P.O. Box 802, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662, www.stevenshopefund.org. and Crossway Recovery Center, P.O. Box 765, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
He was born July 17, 1946 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Leo Edward and Virginia Ann Smith Fisher.
Jack retired after 42 years with GE/Verizon where he had worked as a lineman and cable splicer. He was a 1964 graduate of Portsmouth High School and attended Clear Creek Community Church, as well as several others. Jack built Wagon Wheel Auction Barn in Tarlton in 2005 and he enjoyed working there as an auctioneer. A true "Jack of All Trades", he also taught karate, hauled water, was a well-known taxidermist and had a passion for Harleys.
Surviving are three sons, Ronnie Newman and Beau Fisher, both of Portsmouth, Adam List, of Circleville; three daughters, Sherry and Melissa Fisher, both of Portsmouth, and Heather List, of Circleville; two brothers, Delbert Fisher, of Stout, and Joseph Fisher, of West Union; numerous grandchildren; his longtime companion, Betty Speakman; special friend, Mary Graham; and special grandson and furbaby, Boo.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by siblings, Ronald and Cleo Fisher.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Scioto Burial Park with Pastor Jeff Palmer officiating. Please meet at the cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund, P.O. Box 802, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662, www.stevenshopefund.org. and Crossway Recovery Center, P.O. Box 765, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from May 26 to May 29, 2020.