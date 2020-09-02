1/
Jackie P. Griffey
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie Peggy Griffey, 36, of Circleville, died Aug. 31, 2020 at the Kobacker House.
She was born on March 29, 1984 in Columbus, the daughter of Clarence and Ronda (Martin) Griffey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandmother, Mildred Caldwell; and brother, Edgar Griffey.
She is survived by her siblings, Dawn Griffey, Jennifer Griffey (Kenneth), Clarence Griffey (Kelly) and Jimmy Sheets; grandmother, Rose Helen McDaniel; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Mike Holbrook officiating.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Sep. 2 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wellman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved